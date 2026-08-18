Assam: Nagaon University organises district-level workshop on ARTPS Act

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: A district-level training-cum-workshop on the Assam Right to Public Services (ARTPS) Act, Rules and services available through the Sewa Setu portal was recently organised at Lakshminath Bezbaruah Sabhakakshya, Nagaon University.

The programme was jointly organised by AITEC & CSD Society, Information Technology Department, Government of Assam, and the NSS Cell of Nagaon University. The inaugural session was attended by Dr Hitesh Deka, Vice-Chancellor of Nagaon University; Dr Hemanta Rabha, Training and Capacity Building Specialist, AITEC & CSD Society, IT Department, Government of Assam; and Dr Bhuban Chandra Chutia, Programme Coordinator, NSS Cell, Nagaon University.

More than 200 participants, including NSS Programme Officers and volunteer leaders from 15 colleges across the district, took part in the event.

Dr Hitesh Deka inaugurated the workshop. In his address, he appealed to NSS Programme Officers and volunteers to actively participate in disseminating information about online citizen-centric services at the grassroots level. He emphasised that the NSS is an effective platform for reaching the masses and sharing important information through its regular activities and special camp programmes.

Addressing the participants, Dr Hemanta Rabha highlighted the importance of citizen-centric digital governance and the transformative role of youth in strengthening service delivery at the grassroots level.

Referring to Nagaon's rich heritage and academic legacy, he said students have the potential to bridge the gap between government services and citizens through digital awareness and community engagement.

He called upon NSS volunteers to emerge as "Digital Ambassadors" of Sewa Setu and assist citizens in their adopted villages and local communities. He encouraged students to help people create Citizen IDs, apply for notified services, track application status, and understand the grievance and appeal mechanisms available under the ARTPS framework.

The workshop featured technical sessions conducted by Dr Hemanta Rabha, Training and Capacity Building Specialist, and Lakshinandan Goswami of AITEC & CSD Society, IT Department. The sessions covered the philosophy and programmes of NSS, an overview of the ARTPS (Amendment) Act, 2024 and draft rules, department-wise services available through the Sewa Setu portal, Citizen ID creation, online appeals and grievances, and hands-on practical training for participants.

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