Education Minister Ranoj Pegu Visits Nagaon University, Stresses AI-Driven Higher Education

A Correspondent

NAGAON: Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu paid a courtesy visit to Nagaon University, where he addressed a meeting on the future of higher education, institutional development, and the integration of technology in academics.

Dr Bhuwan Chandra Chutia, the director of the university’s Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC), moderated the programme. During the meeting, the education minister elaborated on the university’s infrastructural development, academic excellence, quality of education, and future development plans.

Dr Pegu also spoke on the growing role of artificial intelligence (AI) in higher education and highlighted the need to integrate modern technology with traditional disciplines. He emphasized that combining information technology with the humanities and other academic streams would equip students with the skills required for self-reliance and better employment opportunities in the future.

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