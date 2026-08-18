Assam: Nagaon's Maa Manasha Mandir gears up for annual puja celebrations

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The historic Shri Shri Maa Manasha Mandir, located on Thakur Ramkrishna Road in Nagaon town, is gearing up to celebrate its annual Shri Shri Maa Manasha Puja with great religious fervour. Established in 1948, the temple holds the distinction of being the first permanent shrine dedicated to Maa Manasha Devi in Nagaon. The temple has upheld a rich 78-year tradition of spiritual devotion and cultural heritage.

As part of this year's celebrations, the Shri Shri Maa Manasha Mandir Committee has organised a variety of cultural events and competitions aimed at encouraging local students. The festivities will feature a solo devotional dance competition on the evening of August 19, 2026, beginning at 7 p.m. The competition will be divided into two groups - Group A for children up to Class 5 and Group B for students of Classes 6 to 10.

An art competition will also be held on August 19, followed by a quiz competition and the prize distribution ceremony on August 20.

Highlighting the spirit of the celebrations, committee president Gautam Chandra Saha said, "We warmly invite all devotees to join us in honouring our 78-year spiritual legacy and celebrating Maa Manasha's blessings. This festival is a tribute to our rich heritage, and we look forward to the enthusiastic participation of our community and vibrant youth."

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