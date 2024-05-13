Assam: ‘Nagarik Sabha’ organized at Nowgong Girls’ College

NAGAON: Ahead of the diamond Jubilee year of its journey, ‘Dainik Asom’, a leading Assamese daily, being published by Assam tribune group, initiated a year long agenda to reach out its readers at their respective doorsteps across the state. As part of this year long agenda, the authority concerned as well as publishers and its editorial board inaugurated the initiative of the Assamese daily at Nagaon and organized a public interaction programme titled ‘Nagarik Sabha’ at the conference hall of Nowgong Girls’ College on Sunday.

The programme was chaired by Dr Kulen Ch Das, principal of Nowgong Girls’ College. Hitesh Deka, editor of Dainik Asom initiated the programme with a speech recollecting the glorious 59 years long journey of Dainik Asom’s impartial as well as transparent journalism in the state.

While addressing the occasion, the editor of the Assamese daily asserted that readers are the real drivers of a newspaper and a newspaper can be survived only by its respective readers. Deka also urged the gatherings to hold on their faith in the daily and requested to provide their respective suggestions.

The programme was mentored by senior scribe and chief Sub-editor Pulin Kalita. Pranab Dutta Goswami, circulation manager of Assam Tribune, Bhaskar Das, circulation manager, Dainik Asom also participated in the programme and addressed the occasion.

Local MLA Rupak Sarma, a dozen of noted Assamese litterateur, intellectuals, academicians, journalists and over hundred of students from colleges participated in the interaction programme and offered a dozen of advices for survival of the newspaper industry in the state.

