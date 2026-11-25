A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: Under the joint initiative of the educational, literary, social, and cultural organisation ‘Maharathi Gohpur’ and the Gohpur Sub-Divisional Journalists’ Union, the 84th birthday of eminent litterateur, veteran journalist, and social worker Nagen Konwar was celebrated on November 23. At a solemn meeting held in the premises of Kanaklata Bhawan in Gohpur town, Maharathi also conferred the ‘Gohpur Saurabh-2026’ award upon Nagen Konwar for his long, glorious, and distinct contributions to Assamese literature and journalism.

At this meeting, Nagen Konwar Rachana Samagra, edited by Dr Anjan Kumar Ojha, was formally released by Sahitya Akademi Award winner poet Gyan Pujari, distinguished litterateur Diganta Goswami, and All Assam Poets’ Convention Vice-President Narahari Chutia.