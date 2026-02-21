Bokakhat Nirman Goot marks 26th Foundation Day with Grand Celebration

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: “Bokakhat Nirman Goot is not merely an organization of Bokakhat; it is a voluntary organization that has brought innovation to the entire state. As early as 25 years ago, it set an example of self-reliance by forming self-help groups. The state government later adopted this initiative. Today, there is no need to further explain the relevance of self-help groups. The idea of providing paddy seedlings to flood-affected people was first initiated under the leadership of Jiten Gogoi. Later, almost all public representatives were seen undertaking similar initiatives.”

These remarks were made by Jitu Sharma Rajkhowa, president of the Assam State Journalists’ Association, while attending as a guest at the open meeting held on the occasion of the 26th Foundation Day celebration of Bokakhat Nirman Goot and the grand Satsang ceremony of Manab Utthan Seva Samiti.

The programme began in the morning with the hoisting of the flag by president Jiten Gogoi. The tribute ceremony was inaugurated by Sachin Baruah, while the meeting hall was formally opened by senior journalist Bhabananda Kalita. After president Jiten Gogoi took the chair, students of the children’s home presented a group song. During the felicitation ceremony, more than two dozen distinguished individuals were honoured.

The annual report was presented by Secretary Jayanta Khargharia. The programme was conducted by Bubul Dutta, assisted by Amar Sharma, Joint Secretary of the Editorial Committee. The souvenir magazine Shankhadhwani was unveiled by noted litterateur and editor of Janani Barta, Makhanlal Barai. Sharing her experience of editing the souvenir, Chief Editor and former president of the All Assam Lekhika Samaroh Samiti, Suvarna Saikia Bordoloi, expressed gratitude for Jiten Gogoi’s dedication to work culture and literary activities.

