Assam: Nahat Youth Society organized drawing and essay writing competitions

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: The Nahat Youth Society organized the 9th annual Sri Sri Ganesh Puja at the Nahat Cultural Bhawan on August 27 and August 28. On the occasion, a drawing competition was organized in two categories on August 28: A category (Pre-Primary to Class 4) and B category (Class 5 to Class 8). An essay writing competition was also organized in two categories. In A category (Class 6 to Class 8) the topic was ‘Flood problem in Assam,’ and in the B category (Class 9 to Class 12), and the topic was ‘The role of spiritual institutions in building a healthy society.’

