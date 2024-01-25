Assam: Naki Bharatiya Ekta Party Gears Up to Contest All 14 Lok Sabha Seats in the State

SOUTH SALMARA: In a significant development, the Naki Bharatiya Ekta Party's state president, Sardar Ashraful Alam has declared the party's intent to field candidates for all 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam. Making a pivotal announcement, the state president revealed his candidacy for the Dhubri constituency. The party's focus, as outlined by the leader, extends to addressing challenges in the education sector, resolving unemployment issues, tackling flooding concerns, and addressing matters related to massive river dams.

Undoubtedly, the NBE Party's decision to contest all Lok Sabha seats underscores its determination to play a pivotal role in shaping the political landscape of Assam. The state president emphasized their commitment to fostering communal harmony, a crucial aspect given the diverse fabric of the region.

The Naki Bharatiya Ekta Party has named Imdadul Sarkar from Dhubri district, Jhirul Hussain from Kamrup Metro, Nazirul Islam from Chirang district, and Ziaul Islam from South Salmara Mankachar district as the state secretary and vice-president, respectively.

Highlighting education as a top priority, the NBE Party aims to implement comprehensive measures to uplift the education sector in Assam. With a keen eye on resolving unemployment, the party envisions policies that promote job creation and skill development. The commitment to addressing flooding and river dam-related issues signals an awareness of the environmental challenges facing the state, showcasing a holistic approach to governance.

Notably, the state president emphasized the significance of communal harmony and unity. In a bid to foster national pride, the party has urged citizens to display the national flag on the upcoming Republic Day, symbolizing a collective commitment to the ideals of the nation.

As the political landscape in Assam evolves, the Naki Bharatiya Ekta Party's comprehensive agenda sets the stage for a dynamic electoral contest. The party's emphasis on education, employment, environmental concerns, and communal harmony positions. The contest for the Dhubri constituency, with the party's state president in the fray, adds an intriguing dimension to the electoral narrative in the state.