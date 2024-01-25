Assam Police Shine in National Recognition: 15 Personnel to Receive Prestigious Republic Day Honors

GUWAHATI: In a tribute to the dedication and valor of Assam Police personnel, the central government is set to bestow prestigious awards on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day. Among the distinguished awardees, Surendra Kumar, Additional Director General of Police (V and AC), Assam, will be conferred with the esteemed President's Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM), recognizing his exceptional contributions to law enforcement.

A total of 14 other commendable officials from Assam Police will be recognized with the Police Medal for Meritorious Service, underscoring their exemplary commitment to maintaining law and order. The diverse group of recipients showcases the varied roles and responsibilities within the police force that contribute to the overall safety and security of the region.

Among the individuals set to receive the Police Medal for Meritorious Service are Jayanta Sarathi Borah, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), and Chidananda Borah, Deputy Superintendent of Police, whose roles in ensuring smooth traffic operations and effective policing have been noteworthy.

The list further includes Ashim Kumar Dey, Deputy Superintendent of Police, along with other personnel such as Bolonda W Phonglo, Naik (AB), and Parikhit Gondhia, Havildar Clerk, acknowledging their meritorious contributions in maintaining law and order.

The recognition extends to individuals like Sanjay Kumar Das, UBC, Nilkamal Suklabaidya, ABC/413, Junumoni Deka Borah, WPC (UB), and Dharmendra Saikia, Assistant Sub Inspector (UB), who have played pivotal roles in various capacities within the police force.

Chakdradhar Das, Lans Naik (AB), Pranab Bora, Assistant Sub Inspector (UB), Bijayana Das, Assistant Sub Inspector (WO/WT), Rajesh Kumar Ojha, UBC, and Nilima Das, UBC, complete the list of commendable awardees who will be honored by the Government of India.

As the nation commemorates its 75th Republic Day, these individuals symbolize the dedication and sacrifice of the Assam Police in upholding the principles of justice and ensuring the safety of citizens. The awards ceremony on January 26th will serve as a fitting tribute to their unwavering commitment and outstanding service to the nation.