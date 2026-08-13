Assam: Nalbari accident raises concerns over illegal NH-27 parking

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: The tragic road accident on the Ghograpar-Bilpar road in Nalbari, which claimed the lives of former student leaders Harsh and Brajen and left another youth, Bhaskar, battling for his life in hospital, has cast a pall of grief across the region. Following the incident, serious concerns have also been raised over alleged illegal and unregulated parking along National Highway-27 in Nalbari. Concerned citizens have urged the district administration to take the issue seriously and initiate appropriate measures to ensure road safety and prevent similar incidents in the future.

It has been alleged that several small and large hotels and other commercial establishments have come up at various locations along NH-27, including Jajiyabari Chowk and Paikarkuchi Chowk, extending towards Tihu. According to public complaints, many of these establishments do not have adequate designated parking facilities, resulting in heavy vehicles, particularly trucks, being parked along the highway.

The parking of trucks and other vehicles on the roadside is reportedly causing considerable inconvenience to pedestrians, school and college students, and regular commuters. Concerns have particularly been raised about the evening hours, when increased traffic movement combined with vehicles parked on both sides of the highway allegedly raises the risk of accidents.

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