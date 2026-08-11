Veteran mathematics teacher Ratneshwar Sharma dies after Sonapur road accident

OUR CORRESPONDENT

JAGIROAD: Ratneshwar Sharma, 56, a mathematics teacher at Digaru High School in Kamrup (Metro) district, passed away at a private hospital in Guwahati on Saturday afternoon. Sharma, a resident of Kahilipara, Guwahati, was seriously injured when his motorcycle collided with a scooter near the toll gate in Sonapur on Thursday morning. He left behind his wife, only son, and many family members, including his mother. His premature demise was deeply mourned by his colleagues, relatives, and locals.

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