Assam: Special Tea Auction Held in Guwahati to Raise Funds for CM’s Relief Fund

Guwahati: Today, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma said a special tea auction was organised in Guwahati to raise funds for the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, bringing tea producers and buyers together for a social welfare initiative.

Speaking in Guwahati, Sarma said the auction provided an opportunity for stakeholders in the tea industry to contribute to a larger cause.

“A special tea auction to contribute funds for the CM Relief Fund was organised. This gives an opportunity for the buyers and producers to come together and contribute to a bigger cause. I thank everyone for participating in the auction,” Sarma said.

The initiative was organised against the backdrop of Assam’s longstanding tea economy, with the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre (GTAC) serving as a key marketplace for tea producers, brokers and buyers from Assam and other parts of the Northeast.

The special auction also comes as Assam’s tea sector sees growing interest in premium and speciality varieties. In September, an Assam-produced Pu’er-style speciality tea fetched Rs 12,000 per kg at GTAC.

More than 106 million kg of tea was sold through the auction centre between April 1 and September 25, with the average price reported at around Rs 241 per kg. Tea remains a major source of livelihood in Assam, supporting workers, families and businesses involved in production, processing, trading and transportation.