Assam: Nalbari civic body intensifies drive against garbage dumping

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: The Nalbari Municipal Board has renewed efforts to curb indiscriminate garbage dumping following complaints that waste was being illegally disposed of on privately owned land, causing environmental pollution and unhygienic conditions.

According to information available, the site had earlier been cleaned by the municipality after garbage was repeatedly dumped there. The landowner was also informed about the issue and urged to take necessary measures to prevent further dumping. However, despite the intervention, garbage continued to accumulate at the location.

In response, the Nalbari Municipality conducted a special cleanliness drive last night. Municipal workers and other personnel removed the accumulated waste and cleaned the entire area. The latest initiative underscores the municipality’s efforts to maintain cleanliness and prevent indiscriminate waste disposal in and around Nalbari town. Officials stressed that periodic cleanliness drives alone cannot keep the town clean unless residents cooperate and follow responsible waste-disposal practices.

The municipality appealed to residents to use designated dustbins and garbage collection facilities instead of dumping household or commercial waste in open areas. Citizens were particularly urged not to dispose of waste on vacant plots, roadsides, drains or other public places. Indiscriminate garbage dumping can pollute the environment, block drainage systems and create unhygienic surroundings. The municipality therefore called for collective responsibility among residents and authorities to ensure proper waste management.

Officials urged citizens to refrain from disposing of waste at unauthorised locations and cooperate with municipal initiatives to keep Nalbari cleaner, healthier and more pleasant.

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