Assam: Nalbari DC addresses Bangladesh officials in New Delhi

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: In a great honour and pride for Nalbari district and Assam, District Commissioner of Nalbari, Varnali Deka was invited by the National Centre for Good Governance, Government of India, to present in the “Special Capacity Building Programme on Public Policy and Good Governance for Deputy Commissioners of Bangladesh” at Civil Services Officers Institute, KG Marg, New Delhi. The delegation was comprised of very senior-level civil servants from Bangladesh with 16-21 years of work experience.

District Commissioner Varnali Deka, an IAS officer of Assam and Meghalaya cadre, presented to this international-level delegation various initiatives, including Lakhpati Baideu, Aatma Nirbhar Nalbari, etc. The presentation also included various innovative livelihood options for the women SHG members of the district and state.

The prestigious special programme, held from July 15 to July 20, was inaugurated by Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions, Dr. Jitendra Singh. Secretary, DARPG, V. Srinivas spoke on administrative reforms in India: Effective Redressal of Public Grievances. The event included many aspects of scheme and programme implementation and interaction with the honourable cabinet secretary of India.

Varnali Deka’s presentation on various innovative livelihood initiatives and microfinance options was well received and appreciated by the delegation.

