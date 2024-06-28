CM Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma announces multiple development plans for Nalbari district

NALBARI: Hon’ble Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma announced multiple development plans for entire Nalbari district in the State Cabinet Meeting held in Nalbari on Thursday. He revealed that the 347 forensically approved OBB teachers appointed during AGP government who have lost their jobs in course of time will be included in CMAAA (Chief Minister's Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan) scheme by September in this year. They will get a government aid of Rs. 2 lakh. Further the CM announced a total of Rs. 12 cr for the development of four religious temples which have surpassed a glorious century behind. He mentioned the names of Bilweshar Devalaya, Balilesha Kali Mandir, Bagheshwari Devalaya and Nalbari Harimandir and announced Rs. 3 cr to these temples each. Bringing hope to so called Nabadweep of Assam, i.e. Nalbari, CM declared that Mahendra Narayana Choudhury Balika Mahavidyalaya, the only woman educational college for higher education in the district will open Science Stream very shortly.

Besides these, a new convention centre and a new circuit house will also be constructed in the district. The Cabinet meet of Assam Government brought a ray of hope for the people of Nalbari district when the CM announced 19 kms of new embankment in Tihu and Barkhetri LAC. Construction of 16 kms of embankment on Marapagladia and Burhadia and 3 kilometres of embankment on Burhadia in Barkhetri LAC were declared on Thursday. A Degree College in Barkhetri LAC will also be constructed shortly. CM Dr. Sarma revealed that for the uplift of games and sports in the district a games stadium will also be constructed very soon under PWD from Global Head encompassing the two playgrounds of Government Gurdon HS School, Nalbari and North Kamrup Stadium.

CM Dr. Sarma planted a sapling before the Cabinet Meeting on Thursday in Nalbari. During press meet after the cabinet meeting, he revealed that a new skill centre at Dhamdhamain, the Northern part of Nalbari is also under construction and will be shortly opened up. A new flyover to connect Nalbari Medical College from Ghagrapar was announced on Thursday.

