Assam: Nalbari DC urges eligible girls to avail of free HPV vaccination

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: The Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination programme is being actively implemented in Nalbari district as part of the Government of India's nationwide initiative to protect adolescent girls from cervical cancer. Nalbari District Commissioner Nibedan Das Patowary has appealed to girls aged between 14 years and 15 years 3 months to avail themselves of the free vaccination facility and secure a healthier future. According to official data, 3,744 eligible girls in the district have already received the HPV vaccine.

To create awareness about the benefits and safety of the vaccine, the district health department, in collaboration with the education department, has organized several awareness meetings involving students and parents.

Health officials informed that the vaccine is administered only once on the upper part of the left arm. Parents and guardians have been urged to ensure that eligible girls receive the vaccine by contacting nearby government health centres or school authorities for further information.

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