Goalpara steps up awareness drive on Free Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination programme

OUR CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: With a view to ensuring the successful implementation of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination programme, the Goalpara district administration has intensified awareness campaigns across schools and educational institutions.

In this regard, an awareness meeting was held on Saturday at Goalpara Jatiya Vidyalaya, Moriomnagar, where girl students from nearby schools participated along with officials from the Health and Education Departments. The initiative comes amid reports of misinformation being circulated regarding alleged side effects of the HPV vaccine.

Addressing the gathering, District Commissioner Prodip Timung highlighted the dangers of HPV-related diseases, particularly cervical cancer among women. He stressed that timely vaccination can significantly reduce the risk of such life-threatening illnesses.

Officials informed students and parents that while the vaccine costs nearly ?9,000 in the market, the Assam government is providing it free of cost to girls aged 14-15 years. Authorities appealed to families to take advantage of the programme and ensure the safety and well-being of young girls.

Additional District Commissioner Jagadish Brahma, District Immunization Officer Dr. Joydeep Bhattacharya, District Programme Officer for Secondary Education Guno Hazarika, and several social workers also attended the event and encouraged students to spread awareness in their communities.

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