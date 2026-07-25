Assam: Nalbari Forest Department seized Seven Illegal Sawmills at Dokoha

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Following strict directives issued by Assam Environment and Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah to curb illegal activities within the Forest Department, the Nalbari Regional Forest Department has intensified its crackdown against illegal sawmills operating across the district. As part of the ongoing drive, the Forest Department conducted an operation at Dokoha under Borbhag on Thursday and seized seven illegal sawmills.

The latest operation comes after a series of raids conducted by the Nalbari Regional Forest Department in several areas, including Makhibaha in Tihu, Rampur in Mukalmua, and Borbhag.

Locals have alleged that the Forest Department and the Water Resources Department had failed to take stringent action against illegal activities for a long time. They have expressed concern that such activities could cause revenue losses to the government and adversely affect the environment and river ecosystems.

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