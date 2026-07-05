Seven illegal sawmills demolished, timber-laden truck seized in major Digboi forest crackdown

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: In one of the most extensive anti-timber operations in recent months, the Digboi Forest Division has dismantled seven illegally operated sawmills across Digboi, Golai and Saraipung while seizing a truck allegedly transporting illegally sourced timber from Arunachal Pradesh, significantly intensifying the crackdown on organised timber smuggling networks operating along the Assam-Arunachal border.

The twin operations, carried out recently under the supervision of Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Rohini Kumar Das, were launched following sustained intelligence inputs indicating the existence of an organised nexus involved in illegal tree felling, clandestine timber processing and the interstate movement of forest produce. Acting on verified information, forest officials mounted simultaneous raids at multiple locations, preventing suspects from removing machinery or destroying evidence.

During the enforcement drive, all seven unauthorised sawmills were dismantled, while a large quantity of timber-processing machinery, power-operated cutting equipment and other implements allegedly used for illegal logging activities was seized. The recovered materials have been taken into departmental custody, and cases under the relevant provisions of the forest laws are being processed against those found responsible.

Meanwhile, in a parallel operation, a truck bearing registration number AS01N-29879, allegedly carrying a consignment of illegally procured timber from Arunachal Pradesh towards Tinsukia, was intercepted at Jagun during a joint operation conducted by the Forest Department and Assam Police. The vehicle and its timber consignment were seized, while investigators have launched a detailed probe to trace the origin of the wood, identify the intended recipients and establish possible links with organised timber-smuggling syndicates operating in the region.

Officials believe the seizure could provide crucial leads into the larger network engaged in the illegal extraction, transportation and marketing of forest produce. They said further action would be initiated as the investigation progresses, with efforts focused on identifying every individual connected to the supply chain.

Notably, the crackdown comes at a time when the Assam government has stepped up enforcement against illegal logging, timber trafficking and offences threatening the state's forest resources. The latest operations are being viewed as part of a broader strategy to dismantle timber mafias, strengthen inter-agency coordination and enhance protection of ecologically sensitive forest areas in Upper Assam.

Furthermore, forest officials reaffirmed that intelligence-driven enforcement would continue across vulnerable pockets of the Digboi Forest Division and adjoining border areas. They asserted that illegal sawmills, unauthorised timber processing units and those engaged in illicit tree felling or timber transportation would face stringent legal action without exception.

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