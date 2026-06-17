Assam: Nalbari forms District TB Forum to strengthen ‘TB-free India’ campaign

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: In a significant step towards achieving the Government of India's vision of a TB-free India, the Nalbari district administration has formally constituted the District TB Forum and the District TB Co-Morbidity Committee to accelerate tuberculosis elimination efforts in the district.

The forum and committee were formed during a meeting chaired by Nalbari District Commissioner Nibedan Das Patowary.

The newly formed District TB Forum will work to strengthen collaboration among government departments, organisations, and the community to transform TB elimination into a people's movement.

On the other hand, the District TB Co-Morbidity Committee will focus on the identification, screening, and integrated management of co-morbid conditions among TB patients, including diabetes, HIV/AIDS, malnutrition, and tobacco-related diseases.

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