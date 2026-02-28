Guwahati: NHM Assam Holds Media Workshop to Boost TB-Free India Campaign

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: National Health Mission (NHM) Assam organized a one-day media sensitization workshop at its conference hall in Guwahati on Friday to strengthen efforts towards a TB-Free India.

Representatives from print, electronic and digital media attended the programme in support of the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Dr Umesh Phangcho, Director of Health Services, Assam, highlighted the role of the media in reducing TB-related stigma and spreading awareness about schemes under the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme.

Mission Director Dr Lakshmanan S briefed participants on ongoing activities in Assam and stressed the need to publicize free government TB treatment services. He also underlined the use of upfront NAAT testing for faster and accurate diagnosis.

Senior journalists, NHM officials, the State Tuberculosis Officer and development partners attended the workshop, which concluded with a call for individuals and organizations to come forward as “Ni-kshay Mitras” to support TB patients.

