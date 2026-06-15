Assam: Nalbari gears up for Amarnath Yatra; 52 pilgrims to leave for Kashmir on July 1

A Correspondent

Nalbari: A special meeting was held at Satra Shiva Mandir in Nalbari on Saturday to discuss preparations for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra 2026. The meeting, organized by the Amarnath Bhole Seva Dal, brought together pilgrims who will be undertaking the sacred pilgrimage to the Amarnath Cave Shrine in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the organizers, a 52-member team comprising men and women will leave Nalbari on July 1, 2026, to visit the holy Amarnath Ice Lingam located in the Himalayan region of Kashmir. This year’s pilgrimage marks the 33rd Amarnath Yatra organized by the Amarnath Bhole Seva Dal. Pilgrims from different parts of Assam are also expected to join the group.

Apart from visiting the Amarnath Shrine, the pilgrims will also undertake a pilgrimage to the revered Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine during the journey.

Addressing the gathering, members of the Amarnath Bhole Seva Dal highlighted the organisation’s long-standing efforts to promote spiritual and social values through various religious and community activities. They stated that facilitating the challenging Amarnath pilgrimage and guiding devotees safely through the journey remain one of the organisation’s key objectives.

The meeting provided participants with briefings on travel arrangements, safety measures, health precautions, accommodation facilities, and other important aspects related to the pilgrimage. The organizers urged all pilgrims to strictly follow the guidelines to ensure a safe and successful journey.

The gathering also appealed to Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and Nalbari MLA and Assam Cabinet Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah to extend their blessings and best wishes to the pilgrims embarking on the sacred journey on July 1.

The pilgrimage team will travel under the leadership of Amarnath Bhole Seva Dal President Gokul Mahanta, Executive President Nripen Ramchiary, and Secretary Dharmeswar Haloi. Enthusiasm among devotees is reportedly high as preparations gather pace for one of Hinduism’s most revered annual pilgrimages.

Also Read: Amarnath Yatra to run from July 3 to August 28; registrations open April 15