Assam: Nalbari Health Department Boosts Blood Management, Serving Thousands of Patients in Emergencies

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NALBARI: The Nalbari District Health Department has taken several initiatives to strengthen blood management in the district, benefiting patients requiring blood during medical emergencies. Blood centres at Shaheed Mukunda Kakati Hospital and Nalbari Medical College have been equipped to collect, preserve, and distribute blood through scientific procedures.

Since April 1, 2026, the blood centre at Shaheed Mukunda Kakati Hospital has collected blood from 2,899 donors and supplied blood to 2,817 patients. Among those who received blood were 99 thalassemia patients and 178 pregnant women.

Similarly, the blood centre at Nalbari Medical College has collected blood from 1,691 donors during the same period and supplied blood to 1,665 patients. The beneficiaries included 43 thalassemia patients and 569 pregnant women.

The district Health Department, with the cooperation of various individuals and organisations, has also organised 17 blood donation camps since April 1.

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