Assam Rifles organises blood donation camp at Rangapara PHC

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Assam Rifles, in collaboration with district authorities, organised a blood donation camp at Rangapara Primary Health Centre (PHC), Sonitpur district, to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the national song, 'Vande Mataram,' on Monday, informed a press release.

The camp witnessed active participation from civilians, locals, and Assam Rifles personnel who came together in a spirit of unity and humanitarian service. The initiative aimed at supporting local healthcare services and contributing towards saving precious lives.

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