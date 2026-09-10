Dr Surajit Giri leads SARPA training on snakebite management in Demow

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has initiated a research programme titled the "Zero Snakebite Death Initiative: Community Empowerment and Engagement for Mitigation of Snakebite Envenoming (SARPA - Snakebite Awareness, Response, Prevention and Action)," which is being implemented in the Demow and Nazira blocks of Sivasagar district.

The SARPA Assam team conducted a one-day capacity-building workshop on snakebite management under the ICMR Zero Snakebite Death Initiative for SARPA Mitras of Demow Block on Tuesday at the office of the Block Development Officer, Demow.

A total of 75 volunteers, five from each panchayat of Demow Block, were selected for the training programme, of whom 57 attended the workshop.

The workshop was followed by a press briefing on the team's ongoing efforts towards achieving zero snakebite deaths in Assam at the Conference Hall of the Office of the Block Development Officer, Demow, on Tuesday.

During the briefing, Dr Surajit Giri, an anaesthesia specialist and snakebite specialist at Demow Model Hospital-cum-CHC and Co-Principal Investigator of the SARPA Assam team, explained the initiative to the media through a PowerPoint presentation.

He said the training aimed to strengthen the capacity of community volunteers to respond effectively to snake encounters and snakebite emergencies and promote timely medical intervention.

The sessions covered an overview of snakebite and the SARPA initiative; identification of venomous and non-venomous snakes; risks and prevention; dos and don'ts following a snakebite; myths and facts; and the vision, scope, role and potential impact of SARPA Mitras.

A dedicated session on snakebite envenoming, danger signs and treatment focused on recognising life-threatening symptoms and the importance of immediate referral to a healthcare facility.

The training was conducted by resource persons Dr Surajit Giri, Dr Rafika Yasmin, Manjeet Neog, Sukanya Bhagawati, Partha Protim Boruah and Aksheta Sharma.

SARPA Assam outlines roadmap for zero snakebite deaths

During the subsequent press briefing, the SARPA Assam team highlighted its work so far, including stakeholder meetings, community awareness programmes, training workshops for doctors, nurses, ASHA workers and volunteers, outreach initiatives, and health camps for flood-affected communities.

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