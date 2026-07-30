Assam: Nalbari police personnel participate in Shramdaan programme

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Nalbari police personnel actively participated in a Shramdaan (voluntary labour) programme, reaffirming their commitment to cleanliness, discipline, environmental responsibility, and community service.

The initiative witnessed enthusiastic participation from police officers and personnel, who joined hands in carrying out cleanliness and maintenance activities. Through the programme, the force demonstrated that policing extends beyond maintaining law and order, encompassing social responsibility and public welfare.

Also Read: Assam: Nalbari traffic police forced to perform duties under scorching sun and rain