Assam: Nalbari traffic police forced to perform duties under scorching sun and rain

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Amid the ongoing development and beautification of Nalbari, the district headquarters of Lower Assam, concerns have been raised over the alleged neglect of a crucial aspect of urban infrastructure. With the removal of traffic control booths from several busy intersections across the town, traffic police personnel are now compelled to regulate vehicular movement while standing on the roads under intense heat, heavy rain, and other adverse weather conditions. The issue has sparked debate over both road safety and the basic working conditions of traffic police.

According to residents, several traffic control booths that once stood at major junctions, including intersections connected to the national highway, three-road and four-road crossings, were removed during urban beautification projects. However, no modern replacement structures have been built, leaving Nalbari town without a single fully functional traffic control booth.

Traffic police personnel, who are responsible for ensuring smooth traffic flow, preventing accidents and safeguarding pedestrians, are forced to remain on duty for long hours without any shelter from the scorching sun or heavy rain. Citizens fear that such working conditions not only affect the health and efficiency of the personnel but also expose them to significant occupational risks.

Concerned citizens have reportedly discussed the issue with Jibanjyoti Sharma, Executive Engineer of the Nalbari PWD Roads Division, Vivekananda Das, Superintendent of Police, Nalbari, and Jayashree Talukdar, Chairperson of the Nalbari Municipal Board. While all of them acknowledged the importance of the matter, they reportedly indicated that any policy decision and implementation would ultimately require the initiative of the local MLA and Minister, Jayanta Mallabaruah.

Residents have urged the authorities to reconstruct traffic control booths at their previous locations, equipped with modern facilities.

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