Assam: Nalbari teacher suspended for drunken conduct at school

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: A Hindi subject teacher of Milan Higher Secondary School at Banekuchi in Assam’s Nalbari district has been placed under suspension following allegations that he was found in an inebriated condition on the school premises and allegedly misbehaved with students.

According to an order issued on September 17 by the Inspector of Schools, Nalbari District Circle, a video purportedly showing Ranjit Bhatta, the Hindi subject teacher, in an allegedly inebriated condition inside the school premises surfaced and went viral on social media platforms, including Facebook and WhatsApp.

The department said that the teacher’s continued presence in the school could affect the academic environment and the ongoing preliminary inquiry. He has therefore been placed under suspension with immediate effect under Rule 6(1)(C) of the Assam Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules.

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