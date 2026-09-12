Nalbaris Award-Winning Teacher’s Temporary Posting Sparks Transfer Row

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: A controversy has erupted in Nalbari following reports and allegations that Manab Bharali, a teacher of Gordon Higher Secondary School and recipient of the State Best Teacher Award, was transferred just five days after receiving the prestigious award. However, sources indicate that three teachers attached to Gordon Higher Secondary School have been directed to return to their respective parent schools and resume teaching duties.

According to information available, the Nalbari District Inspector of Schools office has issued an order directing Manab Bharali, a Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) in Science at Gordon Higher Secondary School and a recipient of the State Best Teacher Award, to serve at another educational institution.

As per the order issued on September 10, 2026, Manab Bharali has been directed to immediately render his services at PB Dhiradatta Higher Secondary School. The order states that the arrangement is purely temporary and will remain effective until further orders.

The decision has raised questions among sections of the public, particularly over attempts to portray the temporary attachment as a punitive transfer against Bharali.

Manab Bharali's selection for the State Best Teacher Award had earlier generated controversy, with allegations and claims being circulated through various platforms. In particular, questions were raised by certain sections over the results of the Gunotsav held two years ago, with allegations that the teacher had managed to secure the prestigious award through certain means. These allegations, however, remain part of the ongoing controversy. Against this backdrop, the Gordon Higher Secondary School Management Committee reportedly advised the Inspector of Schools to direct the three teachers attached to the institution to return to their respective parent schools and continue teaching there. The move has been viewed by sections of the school community as an attempt to resolve the situation without escalating the controversy.

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