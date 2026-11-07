Assam: Nalbari’s Surabhi Das bags role in epic ‘Ramayana’

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI, Nov 6: Proving that determination, hard work, and an unwavering commitment to one’s dreams can overcome even the toughest circumstances, Surabhi Das, a daughter of Nalbari in Assam, has achieved a remarkable milestone in her acting career. The young actress has secured an important role in the much-anticipated Bollywood epic Ramayana, one of the most ambitious and expensive film projects in Indian cinema.

Surabhi’s achievement has brought immense pride to Nalbari and the entire state of Assam. Her journey from a financially modest family to the glamorous yet highly competitive world of the Indian entertainment industry is an inspiring story of courage, perseverance, and dedication.

Surabhi’s father was an auto-rickshaw driver, and the family was not financially well-off. Despite the economic challenges, Surbhi never abandoned her dream of becoming an actress. With a deep passion for acting and an unwavering determination to establish herself in the entertainment industry, she continued pursuing opportunities despite the difficulties.

She began her acting career in the Assamese film industry, where she got her initial opportunities to showcase her talent. Determined to explore a wider platform, she subsequently moved to Mumbai, the hub of the Indian entertainment industry.

Establishing oneself in Mumbai’s highly competitive television and film industry was far from easy. Her selection for the film Ramayana has emerged as a breakthrough in her acting career.

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