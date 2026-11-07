Assam: Heritage exploration programme 2026 held in Nalbari

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: The Heritage Exploration Programme 2026 was organised in Nalbari on Thursday with the objective of exploring and preserving Assam's ancient heritage, archaeological resources, and rich cultural traditions.

The programme was organised at the auditorium of Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit and Ancient Studies University under the initiative of the Directorate of Archaeology and the Department of Tribal Faith and Culture, Government of Assam, in collaboration with the university.

Assam Minister for Tribal Faith and Culture Biswajit Daimary attended the programme as the chief guest, while Narayan Deka, MLA of Barkhetri constituency, was present as the guest of honour.

Also Read: Meghalaya: Three TMC MDCs defect to NPP, raising questions over party's grassroots strength