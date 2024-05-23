Assam News

Assam: Nameri National Park & Tiger Reserve closed for trekking activities

The Divisional Forest Officer of Western Assam Wildlife Division-cum-Field Director of Nameri Tiger Reserve has notified that in compliance with the Government of India, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, National Tiger Conservation Authority, the Nameri National Park & Tiger Reserve will remain closed for trekking activities effective from May 28 until further notice.