MANGALDAI: Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve (ONPTR) has been closed for visitors with effect from May 15 until further notice. The gipsy safari and the elephant safari will also be closed during this period. Presently, a total of 125 one-horned rhinos and 26 Royal Bengal Tigers, besides other flora and fauna, are the main attractions for tourists in this park.

