Assam: Namti Press Club to Celebrate 34th Foundation Day on Oct 3 in Sivasagar

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: The 34th foundation day of Namti Press Club (NPC) in Sivasagar will be held on October 3 at Swahid Peoli Phukan (SPP) College, Namti. The daylong programme will begin with the hoisting of the flag by Ratul Sarmah, president of NPC. Thereafter, a symposium will be held on the topic "The Role of Journalists in Enriching and Raising Awareness Among the Youth (Yuva Prajonmok Tothya Samiddha Aru Hochetan Korat Sangbadikor Bhumika)".

Dr Protim Sarmah, Principal of Sibsagar Girls College and noted columnist, will grace the symposium as a speaker, while Sayeda Hashnahana, DIPRO, Sivasagar, and Dr Utpal Dutta, Associate Professor, Sibsagar University, will attend as guests of honour. During the function, a book titled "Bohu Pratikshar Antat", written by Nilima Gogoi, a teacher and poet from Geleki, will be unveiled. Besides, NPC will confer the Karma Mahiyan Award on Jiten Duarah and Horen Kalita for their outstanding contributions to the fields of education, culture, agriculture, social work and sports.

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