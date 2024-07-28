Assam: Nani Gopal Mahanta Appointed Vice Chancellor of Gauhati University

GUWAHATI: Nani Gopal Mahanta a distinguished academic and seasoned policy advisor has been named new Vice Chancellor of Gauhati University. Mahanta is renowned for his extensive experience and contributions to academia. He previously served as professor in the Political Science Department at Gauhati University. His tenure at the university saw him assume key roles. These included department head. He was also the registrar from 2018 to 2019.

An illustrious alumnus of prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University Mahanta furthered his education as Rotary World Peace Fellow at University of California Berkeley. This fellowship spanned from 2002 to 2004. It provided him with opportunity to conduct significant research. He worked across Europe. He also worked in South Asia. This enriched his academic and professional perspective.

Throughout his illustrious career Mahanta has established himself as prolific author. An insightful commentator on both regional and national issues. His dedication to public discourse and education became recognized in 2009. That year he received Education Research and Development Foundation Excellence Award.

In addition to his academic achievements Mahanta's expertise has been sought by numerous government bodies in Assam. He has provided valuable input to Department of Education. He has also provided valuable input to Secondary Education Board. His leadership skills were demonstrated during his tenure. He was president of governing body at Handique Girls College. He served as head of Northeast India Political Science Association. This was from 2014 to 2018.

Born in Sivasagar Assam, Mahanta hails from Vaishnavite Satriya family. This has influenced his deep interest in region's cultural traditions. His appointment as Vice Chancellor is expected to bring wealth of knowledge. He also brings experience and fresh perspective to Gauhati University.

Mahanta's appointment is seen as positive step for Gauhati University. Many are anticipating his tenure to drive academic excellence.