Manipur: Four UNLF-P Members Arrested in Imphal West for Violent Crimes

IMPHAL: Four members of the United National Liberation Front – Pambei (UNLF-P) were arrested in Imphal West district on Sunday. They face serious accusations of rape and firing. There are also charges of assault on civilians according to Manipur police. The accused individuals have been identified as Thounaojam Gopen Singh (34). Additionally Naorem Ningthouremba (25) Arambam Tom Meitei (35) and Laishram Doshnikumar (28) were also apprehended. Their apprehension occurred during targeted raid. This raid took place in the Chingemeirong area of Imphal West district.

During the raid police recovered a pistol ammunition. Five mobile phones were also found. A sum of cash was discovered. The four accused have been placed in judicial custody for eight days. Investigations proceed as planned.

The UNLF-P is currently engaged in peace talks with central and state governments. A significant milestone was reached when the group signed peace pact in New Delhi. This occurred on November 29 2023. Following this a reception ceremony was held at Kangla Fort The event took place in Imphal on December 2 2023. Over 600 cadres were honored. This signified their commitment to peace.

The UNLF established in 1964 has since split into two factions. One is led by Pambei. The other by Koireng. The Pambei faction involved in current peace negotiations shows willingness to lay down arms. They also engage in dialogue. In contrast. The Koireng faction continues to operate outside the peace agreement framework.

The recent arrests come at crucial time. They highlight the complex dynamics. There are ongoing challenges in the peace process. The Pambei group’s engagement in peace talks represents positive step. However, the involvement of some members in violent activities poses significant hurdles achieving lasting peace in the region remains problematic.

The authorities remain vigilant. They are committed to ensuring the safety. The security of civilians is paramount and they also strive to foster peaceful resolution.