Assam: Narco coordination meet held in Cachar District to combat drug menace

Silchar: As in the recent times, the Cachar district, which shares border with states like Manipur and Mizoram and even with Bangladesh, had become a safe corridor for drugs smuggling. In accordance with the State government’s zero tolerance policy against drugs, the Cachar police as well as the administration had intensified strict vigil in the bordering areas resulting in regular seizure of narcotic substances.

In this backdrop, a crucial meeting chaired by District Commissioner Mridul Yadav, the district ramped up its efforts to combat the escalating drug menace. The NCORD (Narco Coordination Centre) meeting focused on the progress of 415 pending narcotics cases and outlined new strategies for tackling the issue.

The Excise department was asked to maintain strict vigilance, with a directive for all drugstores to install CCTV cameras for enhanced monitoring. The officers involved in narcotics seizures would be provided specialized training from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to strengthen investigations. Additionally, NGOs were entrusted with the task of visiting rehabilitation centres and offering their support.

Notably, to raise public awareness, the district also plans to launch campaigns, including a tobacco-free initiative and a cycle rally, aimed at promoting a healthier lifestyle and combating drug abuse. The police would be actively involved in the “Nasha Mukt Bharat” programme to strengthen outreach efforts.

The meeting emphasized the importance of interdepartmental coordination, heightened vigilance, public outreach, and strong legal measures in the district’s fight against the narcotics crisis.

