Assam: Cachar DC Mridul Yadav, stresses timely implementation of development projects

SILCHAR: District Commissioner, Mridul Yadav, chaired a crucial review meeting with all Block Development Officers (BDOs) on Friday to evaluate the progress of various Panchayat and Rural Development (P&RD) programmes in the district. The DC highlighted the importance of ensuring that developmental projects are completed within the government-mandated timelines to meet the set targets.

During the meeting, DC Yadav stressed that any challenges impeding the smooth execution of these programmes must be swiftly identified and addressed. He urged BDOs to remain proactive in resolving such issues to guarantee the seamless implementation of development schemes across the district.

The review was attended by the Chief Executive Officer of the Cachar Zila parishad & Additional District Commissioner , Pranab Kumar Bora along with other senior officials, who collectively discussed strategies to accelerate ongoing projects and ensure compliance with government deadlines.

