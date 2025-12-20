Assam: National Conference at Rabindranath Tagore University from February 13

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Rabindranath Tagore University (RTU) Hojai, will host a DBT and CSIR-sponsored National Conference on ‘Multidrug-Resistant Tuberculosis and Other Bacterial Infections’ on February 13 and 14, 2026, in collaboration with Assam University, Silchar, and the Society for Antimicrobial Research. The two-day conference, themed ‘Diagnostics to Therapeutics,’ will focus on the growing challenge of antimicrobial resistance, with special emphasis on multidrug-resistant tuberculosis (MDR-TB), and will feature expert talks, technical sessions, oral paper presentations, and poster sessions. Eminent scientists, clinicians, academicians, researchers, and industry experts from leading national institutions and organizations are expected to participate in the event. The conference is being organized under the patronage of Prof Manabendra Dutta Choudhury, Vice-Chancellor of Rabindranath Tagore University, and Prof Rajive Mohan Pant, Vice-Chancellor of Assam University, Silchar.

Also read: Assam: Grace Corner inaugurated at Rabindranath Tagore University