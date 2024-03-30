Assam: National Democratic Alliance partners felicitate Jayanta Basumatary in Kokrajhar

KOKRAJHAR: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) extended warm welcome and felicitation to candidate of NDA alliance (UPPL, BJP & AGP) Jayanta Basumatary at a programme held in Kokrajhar on Friday in the presence of senior party leaders and workers.

A delegation team of AGP led by its president and Assam Cabinet Minister, Atul Bora visited Kokrajhar and held a meeting with UPPL leaders and workers at Chandrapara in the presence of AGP working president and cabinet minister, Keshab Mahanta, senior AGP leader Bhupen Roy, UPPL president and CEM of Bodoland Territorial Region, Pramod Boro and NDA alliance candidate, Jayanta Basumatary.

Notably, Jayanta Basumatary is contesting on NDA alliance ticket from No.1 Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency. The meeting of the NDA alliance partners in the meeting have prepared necessary strategies to make victory of candidates of the NDA alliance candidates across the state of Assam.

AGP president, Atul Bora said the NDA (UPPL, BJP, AGP) was fully prepared to contest in all 14 constituencies including Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

He is hopeful that the NDA nominee for Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency, Jayanta Basumatary will win with absolute majority as citizens cutting across the communities are coming forward to extend support to the NDA alliance candidate. He said that the BJP, AGP and UPPL coalition government in BTR and State government of Assam were rendering relentless services towards the welfare and uplift of the society since after it voted to power.

“With the tremendous support and blessings from the people, our BJP-UPPL-AGP alliance is gearing up to secure a massive win for the National Democratic Alliance in the state of Assam including Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency in the upcoming elections. He also said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be becoming the PM of India for the third consecutive term in the country with majority win,” Bora said.

The president of the UPPL and CEM of BTC Pramod Boro said the NDA will be winning over 400 seats across the country in the upcoming parliamentary elections and PM Narendra Modi is set to become the Prime Minister for third consecutive term. He said the NDA alliance nominee for Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency, Jayanta Basumatary will win the election by a big margin of over 3 lakhs votes. He also said that people from all communities expressed their willingness to vote in favour of the candidates of the BJP-led NDA alliance.

“BJP, United People’s Party Liberal and Asom Gana Parishad have already become everyone’s favourite and we have set to ensure a landslide victory for the coalition in the coming Lok Sabha elections. With immense blessings and support of BJP and AGP Jayanta Basumatary, NDA candidate for the No.1 Kokrajhar (ST) Lok Sabha constituency, is heading for a landslide victory in the Elections,” Boro added.

Meanwhile, nearly 200 youths from different areas of Kokrajhar district joined the UPPL on Thursday evening in presence of UPPL president and CEM of BTR, Pramod Boro and senior party leaders. The newly-joined youth members were offered warm welcome and felicitation with Aronai.

