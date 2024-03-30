Lok Sabha Election: No nomination cancelled in Lakhimpur

LAKHIMPUR: On Thursday, scrutiny of the nomination papers was conducted as per scheduled date. As per information received, no nomination paper has been cancelled in Lakhimpur HPC after the scrutiny. The Election Commission of India has already fixed March 30 as the last date for the withdrawal of the candidature for the first phase of the Lok Sabha poll. The polling will be held on April 19 and the counting of votes will be held on June 4.

