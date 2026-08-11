Assam: National Deworming Day Campaign Launched in Udalguri District

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: The National Deworming Day campaign commenced on Monday across different parts of Assam, including Udalguri district. The district-level programme was formally inaugurated at Udalguri Premier Junior College under the initiative of the District Health Society.

Albendazole tablets will be administered to children and adolescents between one and 19 years of age from December 11 to 18. The tablets will be distributed at schools, Anganwadi centres, and healthcare facilities under the Udalguri, Orang, and Khairabari Block primary health centres.

Also Read: Dibrugarh Holds District Meet, Training to Roll Out National Deworming Day for 1–19 Age Group