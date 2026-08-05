Dibrugarh Holds District Meet, Training to Roll Out National Deworming Day for 1–19 Age Group

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: With the objective of ensuring smooth implementation of the upcoming National Deworming Day, a District Level Coordination Committee meeting and training workshop was held on Tuesday at the Dr John Berry White Seminar Hall, Dibrugarh, under the chairmanship of Additional Commissioner of Health, Pranjal Boruah. The meeting discussed in detail the action plan for the National Deworming Day to be held on August 10 and the Mop-up Day on August 17. Under the Deworming Day, all children and adolescents in the age group of 1 to 19 years in Dibrugarh district will be administered Albendazole tablets through schools and Anganwadi centres. Training was also provided to all concerned officials and staff for the smooth and effective implementation of this programme.

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