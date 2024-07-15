Assam: National Fish Farmers’ Day observed in Sivasagar

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: Like other parts of the country, national fish farmers’ day, was observed at Fish Seed Farm, Joysagar, organized by the District Fishery Development office, Sivasagar, recently. Deputy Collector Aditya Vikram Yadav, Sivasagar, attended the meeting and distributed the cycles fitted with fish seed collecting boxes to the beneficiaries. The function was also attended by District Fishery Development Officer (DFDO) Jyoti Prabhat Dowerah, senior journalist Manoj Kumar Borthakur, sports officer Bipul Handique, SDFO Pranjal Kr Das, Nazira, and a large number of fish producers from Sivasagar and Charaideo districts.

DFDO Jyoti Prabhat Dowerah spoke on the importance of the day and also urged the farmers to consult the department’s resource person to develop a fishery project. The meeting was presided over by senior journalist Manoj Kumar Borthakur, who said that the fish producers in the country played a key role in making India the third-highest fish-producing country after China and the Philippines. They have been providing vitally important food nutrients in the form of fish to the common people.

A successful fish farmer from Nazira, Adidul Haque said that one’s total involvement and supervision are necessary in developing a fishery. Manoj Konwar of Kheluwa told about his years of experience and how he developed a three-hectare plot into an integrated farming project that is now a rural resort for tourists. Debendra Deka from Bhatiapar said that adopting a marketing strategy is equally important for fish production. It is usually overlooked by the Assamese farmers. Nripen Saikia, Partha Pratim Neog, and Paresh Gowala of Chintamonigarh said that a flood-resistant fish farming strategy is needed to counter the losses the fish farmers incur in flood-prone areas.

