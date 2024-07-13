Assam Celebrates National Fish Farmers’ Day with Enthusiasm and Commitment to Sector Development

NAGAON: NABARD, Assam RO along with the College of Fisheries (CoF), Raha and Department of Fisheries (DoF), Government of Assam, organized an event to celebrate National Fish Farmers’ Day (NFFD) on Wednesday.

The event was organized at the auditorium of CoF, Raha and the Minister of Fisheries, Transport, Excise, IT, Science & Technology, Keshab Mahanta, local MLA Sashi Kanta Das, the vice-chancellor of Assam Agriculture University Dr B C Deka, chairman of AFDCL Guru Jyoti Das, secretary of DoF Dr Kavyashree Mahanta, director of DoF, Gauri Sankar Das, dean of CoF Dr P C Bhuyan, Nagaon ADC Sauvik Bhuyan, AGM of NABARD Sankar Das, DDM of NABARD Rajendar Perna, KVK, Head Dr Niranjan Deka attended the programme as the chief guest and special guests. Besides, DFDO, SDFDO, all the FMs from CoF and over 300 fish farmers participated in the programme.

The event initiated with a presentation regarding the activities being undertaken by CoF. Speaking on the occasion, Minister Keshab Mahanta congratulated all the fish farmers for their contribution in ensuring nutritional and food security in the state. He suggested the farmers not to compromise on the quality of fish and its impact on human health. He indicated that in the present scenario of climate change, the state government will soon come up with Assam Fish Policy. During the event, he also distributed certificates of merits and fish seeds to selected fish farmers and appreciated NABARD, DoF and CoF for organizing the event.

Local MLA Sashi Kanta Das spoke about various schemes of the DoF, for the uplift of farming community of the region. Dr B C Deka, vice-chancellor of AAU highlighted the importance of certification of fish-feed and also the pivotal role played by AAU in development of fisheries and aquaculture sector in the state. AFDCL Chairman Guru Jyoti Das also briefed about the prospects of “beel” fisheries in the state as well as the conservation of indigenous fish species through effective management. Dean, CoF Dr P C Bhuyan spoke about the relevance of NFFD and the role played by College of Fisheries in nurturing the next generation faculties, aquapreneurs, human resources and resolving sector-specific emerging issues.

Speaking on the occasion the AGM, NABARD Sankar Das and the DDM-NABARD Rajendar Perna shared in detail the activities undertaken by NABARD for overall development of Fishery sector in the state and the district. They spoke about the formation of exclusive Fishery FPC in Juria Block and the Mobile Marketing Van provided to FPC, the LEDPs on scientific fish-feed making and pearl culture, the collaboration with CoF for establishing biofloc fish farming units and the proposed DRE & waste to wealth management projects.

Also Read: Mangaldai Civil Hospital to be made ‘zero tobacco zone’

Also watch: