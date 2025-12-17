Assam: National Highway 37 in Bokakhat turns Accident-Prone

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: National Highway 37 has turned into a deadly trap in Bokakhat. From Numaligarh to Bagori, people travelling by vehicle now cause anxiety among family members until they safely return home. While travelling along this stretch of NH-37, not only has vehicular movement become difficult, but at every step there is a grave threat to human life. This stretch of road has become extremely accident-prone.

The side berms have risen to nearly one to two feet, making it especially dangerous for cyclists. Due to the narrow road and irregularities or negligence by departmental contractors during construction or repair work, along with death-trap-like potholes formed after even a single spell of rain, accidents are occurring almost daily, claiming many lives.

Because of flaws during construction, the road has deteriorated rapidly within a very short time. For a long period, no scientific repair work has been carried out on this stretch by the Public Works Department. Instead, whenever any minister or official travels from Dispur to Kaziranga, Bokakhat or NRL, hurried and patchwork-like repairs are carried out merely to ensure their smooth and comfortable travel.

Meanwhile, the road continues to pose a serious threat to the lives of ordinary pedestrians, students, patients, and the general public in Bokakhat, but the concerned departments remain indifferent. Several people have already lost their lives on this stretch. In the same district, three separate road accidents claimed three lives within a short span.

Conscious citizens have demanded that the severely damaged portions of NH-37 in the district be repaired immediately.

