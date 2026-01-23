Assam: National Highway Expansion threatens Historic Numaligarh Fort

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Survey work is currently underway for upgrading National Highway 37 from Numaligarh to Kaliabor into a four-lane road. At the very beginning of this stretch, beside the national highway, stands the historic Numaligarh fort.

According to popular legend, Ahom Swargadeo Suhungmung, also known as the Dihingia Raja, married a Kachari princess named Numali Kuwori. For the safety of the princess, or to surround her residence, the king constructed an earthen fort which came to be known as Numaligarh fort. Bearing memories of both the Kachari and Ahom kingdoms, the fort has for a long time been subjected to illegal excavation and encroachment by unscrupulous elements and is now on the verge of being wiped out from existence.

Over the years, local residents and historians have repeatedly demanded that the Archaeological Department take appropriate measures to conserve the fort. However, the department has so far taken no concrete steps, merely installing a signboard near the site to discharge its responsibility.

Recently, the remaining portion of the fort located in front of Numaligarh Higher Secondary School has come under the highway survey area, making it almost certain that the four-lane road will engulf the historic fort.

Although Sanjib Sharma, Executive Member of the Central Committee of the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba-Chatra Parishad, has informed journalists that excavation of the fort will not be allowed under any circumstances, other national parties and organizations have so far remained silent.

Due to the lack of conservation, most of the historic fort has already disappeared. Concerned citizens have expressed the view that if the presently intact portion is consumed by the four-lane highway, Golaghat district will lose an invaluable historical asset.

Along with the historic fort, the attractive entrance gate of Numaligarh Higher Secondary School at the same location is also likely to be demolished.

