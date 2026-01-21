Two motorcycle riders injured in accident on National Highway 39 at Numaligarh

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Two motorcycle riders were injured in an accident on Tuesday on National Highway 39 near Baba Than at Numaligarh, under the jurisdiction of the Numaligarh police outpost. A motorcycle bearing registration number AS05Y3445, which was coming from Golaghat towards Bokakhat, lost control and skidded off the road. The injured riders, Anupam Bora and Sarbeswar Tamuli, both residents of Panka, were admitted to the Vivekananda Hospital of Numaligarh Refinery for treatment.

