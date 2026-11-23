CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: The District-Level Launching Programme for National Immunisation Day (Pulse Polio Immunisation) was inaugurated today at the Maibang Community Health Centre (CHC). The event was graced by Dima Hasao Autonomous Council (DHAC) Executive Member in charge of Medical, Probita Johori, as Chief Guest, alongside Executive Member in charge of PWD, Monjoy Langthasa.

Addressing the gathering, Probita Johori stated that the Council and the Health Department are strategising to deploy dedicated medical teams to the district’s remotest corners, noting that geographical barriers often hinder both immunisation drives and last-mile access to welfare schemes. She added that enhancing remuneration and incentives for ASHA workers is currently under active discussion to strengthen grassroots healthcare delivery.

Monjoy Langthasa stressed the need to bridge the rural-urban healthcare gap, observing that lingering cases of preventable disability underscore the urgency of reaching every child in underserved, far-flung villages.

Tracing India’s immunisation milestones—from the 1978 Expanded Programme on Immunisation and the 1985 Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP) to the 1995 Pulse Polio launch—Dr. Changsan, District Medical Officer (DMO), noted that Dima Hasao receives special focus among the 24 covered districts in Assam due to its challenging hilly terrain. She commended the district health machinery for securing the second rank statewide in Routine Immunisation.

Dr Changsan also highlighted key field challenges, including vaccine hesitancy and ensuring full-dose completion. Officials emphasised that despite India achieving polio-free certification in 2014, sustained vigilance remains vital. The ongoing campaign will combine dedicated immunisation booths with intensive house-to-house visits to ensure 100% coverage for all eligible children.