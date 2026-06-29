Assam Launches National Immunisation Day Drive to Vaccinate Under-Five Children

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GUWAHATI: The National Immunisation Day 2026 was formally launched in the districts of the state on Sunday, marking the commencement of a district-wide Pulse Polio Immunisation (PPI) campaign aimed at protecting children under five years of age from poliomyelitis.

DIBRUGARH: According to officials, a total of 953 vaccination booths have been established across the district to immunise 186,907 children under the age of five. To ensure smooth implementation, 3,706 trained personnel, including healthcare workers, ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers, and supervisors, have been deployed. On the inaugural day, vaccination was conducted at designated booths from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with parents urged to bring their children to receive the life-saving two drops of the oral polio vaccine.

To ensure that no eligible child is left behind, house-to-house vaccination drives will be conducted on June 29 and 30, during which healthcare teams will visit households to vaccinate children who missed the booth-based campaign. Health officials reiterated that every child under five should receive the pulse polio dose during the campaign, even if they have previously received polio vaccines under the routine immunisation programme. Additional doses significantly strengthen immunity and help prevent the circulation of the poliovirus within the community.

Addressing the gathering, Dibrugarh Mayor Dr Saikat Patra emphasized that sustaining India’s polio-free status is a collective responsibility and urged every parent to ensure their children receive the vaccine. Other speakers highlighted the importance of both routine immunisation and the successful implementation of the National Immunisation Day campaign in preventing the re-emergence of paralytic polio.

GOLAGHAT: The District Health Society of Golaghat celebrated National Immunisation Day. The district-level launch was organised at the DEIC, Swahid Kushal Konwar Civil Hospital, Golaghat. ADC (Health), Jintu Bora, ceremonially launched the event. Dr Rajib Ranjan Gogoi, the Joint Director of Health Services in Golaghat, along with other important officials from NHM, Golaghat, and medical staff from Golaghat Urban, the Immunisation Department, and the District Hospital, were present at the event. During the launching programme polio drops were administered to children aged 0-5, and the importance of polio drops to children was elaborated upon by the Joint Director of Health Services.

With the launching event, the Pulse Polio Immunisation Drive has kicked off across the district with the objective of administering Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) drops to all children in the 0–5 years age group. A total of 128,060 children in the 0-5 years age group have been targeted in Golaghat district under the campaign. The first day of the campaign will see administration of polio drops at booth level, and on 29th and 30th June, 2026, health teams will conduct house-to-house visits to ensure that no child has been left out during the booth-level polio programme.

JAMUGURIHAT: The Lokra Battalion of the Assam Rifles successfully conducted the National Pulse Polio Immunisation (PPI) Day on Sunday at the Unit MI Room as part of the Government of India’s nationwide initiative to protect children from poliomyelitis. The immunisation drive witnessed enthusiastic participation from the local community, with 48 children under five years of age receiving the oral polio vaccine (OPV). The Battalion Medical Team, in coordination with local health authorities, efficiently conducted the vaccination drive while raising awareness among parents and guardians about the importance of routine immunisation in preventing vaccine-preventable diseases.

RANGIA: The district-level inaugural programme of the National Immunisation Day (NID) campaign was inaugurated by District Commissioner Kamrup Deba Kumar Mishra in the presence of Additional District Commissioner (Health) Monika Borgohain on Sunday at Singimari-Dadara Model Hospital under Hajo BPHC. The district has set a target of immunising approximately 199,637 children in the 0–5 years age group during the three-day campaign, which commenced on June 28 and will continue until June 30.

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